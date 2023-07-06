Northeast Iowa Community College is offering an “enchanted princess tea party” crafting class from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 3.
“Princesses” are welcomed to attend in their fanciest gown — and maybe a painting smock — and enjoy crafts, tea, treats and making friends. They will do a painting craft on a glass princess plate and place jewels on a hand mirror. Princess photos will be taken.
Dorothy Wehling will lead the class. A fee applies. Contact 844-642-2338 ext. 5700, or rubnert@nicc.edu to sign up, or visit nicc.edu/rams.