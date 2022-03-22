Northeast Iowa Community College’s offering of three tuition-free certificate programs in healthcare proved so successful the College is expanding the initiative to include more programs.
As a solution to the major workforce shortages, NICC offered tuition-free, short-term training options in Phlebotomy Technician, Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Pharmacy Technician. As a result, enrollment spiked. State funding and local sources, including the Opportunity Dubuque program which is funded through the Dubuque Works initiative, made the tuition-free programs possible.
Beginning in December 2021 through January 2022 , 119 new students enrolled in the CNA program, 30 in Pharmacy Technician, five in Phlebotomy Technician and 12 in Childcare.
Now the College has expanded the initiative to four other programs, Advanced Manufacturing, Childcare, Commercial Driver License (CDL) and Culinary Foundations. Developing an employee pipeline to meet the skilled workforce needs of local employers is the primary objective, according to Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., NICC vice president of business and community solutions.
“From our conversations with multiple business leaders, Northeast Iowa Community College knows that industry sectors are experiencing a skills shortage for in-demand, high-wage occupations. NICC is pooling funding streams from local, state and federal sources, as well local private dollars, to extend tuition-free programming to bridge the skills gap. These programs would not exist without our strong partnerships with employers, Dubuque Works and non-profit organizations,” said Mihm-Herold.
Skilled employee needs in the greater Dubuque area, with annual job openings indicated, include:
• Truck drivers, 259
• Assembler/fabricators, 163
• Maintenance and repair workers, 136
• Construction laborers, 93
• Welders, cutters, solderers and brazers, 105
• Childcare workers, 132
• Cooks/food preparation, 234
Short-term training certificates allow individuals to develop their skills, earn industry credentials and meet acute healthcare provider workforce needs. For more information, visit www.nicc.edu/academics.