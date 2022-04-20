The Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees announces a vacancy in the District 4 Trustee position due to the resignation of Kent Nelson, of Oelwein, effective April 18, 2022. Nelson and his family are moving out of the district.
A committee of Trustees will interview persons interested in appointment to represent District 4. Persons interested in the appointment must be residents of District 4, which includes the school districts of Oelwein, Starmont and West Delaware.
Anyone living in District 4 who is interested in appointment to the Board should contact the NICC Board Secretary, Julia Sollien, at (844) 642-2338, ext. 1145. The deadline for applications is May 3, 2022. Interviews with potential candidates are planned for the week of May 9, and an appointment is expected to be made at the May 16, Trustee meeting.