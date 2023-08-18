The Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees will hear any public input on proposed plans to renovate the Student Center at Calmar, estimated at $1.2 million with funding from a bond referendum, during the 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 regular meeting in the NICC boardroom in Peosta.
Any comments will be noted pertaining to drawings and specifications on the Student Center renovation. The project is estimated to total $1.2 million, including hard and soft construction costs, the agenda notes.
Likely action to approve the plans and specs for public bid of the Student Center renovation is slated on the agenda.
The college’s bond levy-supported renovation and construction efforts are nearing completion. The final project funded by the $39 million bond referendum is renovation of the Student Center at the Calmar campus, the college noted. This will expand the student life, supply and library areas and is planned for completion next spring.
District voters approved the continuation of a $39 million bond levy in September 2018. The bond levy funds supported renovations and updates throughout its 5,056-square mile district to address four major priorities: educational programming and services, which include creating flexible, updated and collaborative learning spaces; infrastructure, including renovations to the Peosta Campus Main Building and Max Clark Hall on the Calmar campus; security, including district-wide camera and door security systems to enhance safety; and technology priorities that include replacing network servers and enhancing cybersecurity.
Also on the agenda is likely action to approve an Iowa industrial “new jobs training agreement” with Bull Moose Heavy Haul, Inc. doing business as XL Specialized Trailers, Manchester for an estimated 41 new jobs at $215,000.