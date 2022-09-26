Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NICC's Gena Gesing receives state honor

Gesing

CALMAR — Gena Gesing, manager of career and work-based learning for Business and Community Solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College, was awarded the 2022 Iowa ACTE Counseling and Career Development Professional Award on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Conference in Ankeny.

The annual honor is part of ACTE’s Excellence Awards and “recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for CTE as a viable option for all students,” according to ACTE.

