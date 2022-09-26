NICC's Gena Gesing receives state honor

CALMAR — Gena Gesing, manager of career and work-based learning for Business and Community Solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College, was awarded the 2022 Iowa ACTE Counseling and Career Development Professional Award on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Conference in Ankeny.
The annual honor is part of ACTE’s Excellence Awards and “recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for CTE as a viable option for all students,” according to ACTE.
“Gena serves as a voice for outreach and engagement of middle and high school students for career pathway exploration. Gena works with both rural and urban districts, seeking to find ways to support the varied needs of each setting. Gena is truly deserving of recognition for her work at the regional and state level,” stated Dr. Tara Troester, president, Iowa Work Based Learning Coordinators.
Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., vice president of Business and Community Solutions, honored Gena, saying, “Gena has been leading the Iowa Intermediary Network for Career and Technical Education and Work-Based Learning for years at the local and state levels, and her dedication and leadership make her very deserving of this recognition.”
In Academic Year 2021-2022, 10,854 students participated in Work-Based Learning opportunities through Northeast Iowa Community College. These opportunities included job shadows, worksite exploratory events, career immersion experiences, professional skills development, interactive career fairs, mock interviews, educator in the workplace and educator personal development.