Steil’s Studio of Dance has been serving the Oelwein community and surrounding area since 2009 when Anna Steil Kerns started a dance studio in the building located at 111 1st St. SW.
She operated in that location, growing her business, until she no longer had room to serve all the students enrolled in her classes. Having outgrown her original studio, Anna and her husband, Blake Kerns, purchased and remodeled the Dean’s Honda Motorsports building located at 2645 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein.
The new studio opened its doors in Oct. 2019 as the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy. The state-of the art facility is currently home to over 185 students ranging in age from 3 to 18 and representing nearly 20 communities in the surrounding area.
The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) offers classes in Acro, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Pointe, Progressive Ballet Technique and Tap.
Anna is an accomplished dancer with over 20 years of performance, competition and leadership experience. She holds bachelor’s degrees in both Dance and Health Promotion from the University of Iowa where she was the Captain of the Iowa Dance Team.
In 2017 NIDA officially added the opportunity for its students to participate in dance competitions. The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy now fields an award-winning competition and performance team that competes in 3 to 4 events each season and performs in parades and at sporting events.
Competition team members gain valuable experience in the performing arts and a better understanding of the importance of the timing, skills and techniques taught in class. NIDA puts on holiday and spring recitals showcasing the training and talents of the academy’s students. The performances are held at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts and are open to the public.
Anna continues to seek out new opportunities to enhance the art of dance within the community where she grew up. She strives to offer the same opportunities to her students that she received through dance. Her love of dance and commitment to the community are reflected in her many affiliations, memberships and awards.