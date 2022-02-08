Aurora Comet Center soup supper tonight
The Aurora Comet Center will hold their annual soup supper Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Beef and noodle or potato soup with a lettuce salad and bread will be served for a free will donation.
NIDA
Competition Preview Night, Feb. 18
The public is invited to the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy’s (NIDA) Competition Preview Night, Friday, Feb. 18, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. Showtime begins at 6:30 p.m. with NIDA students showcasing talents and routines they have polished for upcoming competition. Admission to this event is free.