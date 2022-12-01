OELWEIN — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy will host its third annual Holly-Cital at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the Williams Center for the Arts. No tickets will be sold in advance. All seats will be general admission. A $1 per person donation is requested with all proceeds to benefit the Williams Center in support of programming and facilities.
NIDA owner and instructor Anna Steil Kerns said students have been busy working on dance choreography for their Christmas program and are so excited to be back on stage again this year.