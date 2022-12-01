Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dream to dance - file

The NIDA sign shimmers in front of the academy at the junction of Highways 150 and 281 on the south edge of Oelwein in a 2020 photo.

 Deb Kunkle | Oelwein Daily Register file photo

OELWEIN — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy will host its third annual Holly-Cital at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the Williams Center for the Arts. No tickets will be sold in advance. All seats will be general admission. A $1 per person donation is requested with all proceeds to benefit the Williams Center in support of programming and facilities.

NIDA owner and instructor Anna Steil Kerns said students have been busy working on dance choreography for their Christmas program and are so excited to be back on stage again this year.

