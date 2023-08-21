The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy owner and instructor Anna Kerns is now an Acrobatic Arts Module 2 Certified teacher, having passed her written and practical exams with distinction.
Kerns attended the Module 2 class July 22 and 23 in Texas. The class and workshop builds on the skills taught in Module 1 and provides more in-depth training in flexibility, hand balancing, and limbering with an emphasis on teaching and spotting the more difficult tumbling skills of front and side aerials and back handsprings. The training provided in Module 2 certifies her to teach Levels 7 through Pre-Professional 3 Acro-Dance students.
Acrobatic Arts offers a comprehensive training program for dance instructors to safely teach Acro-Dance. The curriculum covers anatomy, technique, progressions, lesson planning, choreography, and is considered to be the most well-researched in the Acro-Dance industry. Kerns was required to attend Module 2 with a dance student who is Level 6 or higher, in addition to other foundational prerequisites.
Acro-Dance, or Acro for short, is a mix of classic dance technique and acrobatic elements. It is often defined by its unique choreography, musicality, and acrobatic movements in a dance context. Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, 2645 S. Frederick Ave., offers classes in Acro for all age levels from Mighties to Level 5. Interested students can enroll now by going to www.nidacademy.com. Classes start Sept. 11.