MINNEAPOLIS — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy in Oelwein took 11 students to the Radix Dance Convention from Jan. 13-15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Radix is a three-day dance experience that tours to 24 cities nationwide.

