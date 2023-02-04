MINNEAPOLIS — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy in Oelwein took 11 students to the Radix Dance Convention from Jan. 13-15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Radix is a three-day dance experience that tours to 24 cities nationwide.
At each regional event, Cutting Edge Scholarships can be awarded to any dancer ages 8 to 19, in the Mini, Junior, Teen and Senior workshop levels.
Mackenzie Christian was awarded a Cutting Edge Scholarship in Ballroom and Grace Peyton was awarded a Cutting Edge Scholarship in Hip-Hop, NIDA owner Anna Kerns announced.
Radix’s diverse workshops teach cutting-edge dance styles as well as fundamentals. Sought-after instructors and choreographers foster an environment of personal growth, exploration and self-expression.
Kerns expressed confidence that all the NIDA dancers attending benefited from the Radix workshops by learning new skills and being exposed to new techniques.
Students attending were Aryeana Bolender, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Addison Penhollow, Grace Peyton, Elizabeth Recker, Grace Recker, and Isabella Weig along with Anna Kerns, owner-instructor and Elsie VanDaele.
Kerns is eager to share the knowledge gained with the rest of the NIDA students in her studio, she added.
