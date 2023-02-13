OELWEIN — The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy brought in Rich Ashworth of Epic Dance on Jan. 28 and 29 to set choreography for the Level 5 Tap recital routine and teach a Master Tap Class that was open to all the NIDA tap students.
Rich Ashworth is an educator, choreographer and performer currently residing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His technical abilities and historical knowledge have made him a valuable resource in the urban and rhythmic dance communities around the country.
Ashworth has performed and toured with several internationally celebrated dance companies including Chicago Tap Theatre, where he served as a choreographer and rehearsal director.
The routine will be performed by the Academy’s Level 5 Tap class at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy’s upcoming recital to be held Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts in Oelwein. The theme of this year’s recital is “ICONS,” and the public is invited to attend. Tickets go on sale this spring.