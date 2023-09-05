Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.