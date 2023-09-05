Rex Nielson will present on his “Unexplainable Art,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Nielson’s art features meticulous details and fine lines which nod toward Zen tangles. He has two books of his own work out, in a series, Unexplainable Art. The series includes commissioned art for several authors ranging from paranormal to children’s books.
The author retired in 2019 after 31 years in law enforcement and created another life for himself by putting pen to paper, which he believes best captures his mind’s eye.