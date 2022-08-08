The $1 sale planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Oelwein Community Plaza has been can-celled due to lack of inventory.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard reports that all of the items which were being offered to local churches and nonprofit groups/organizations have been distributed.
OCAD originally thought there would be items left that staff would need to get rid of, so a $1 sale was planned for the public. But that is not what happened. Howard said there was a large interest in items at the Plaza for local organizations. She knows there was also interest for the items from the public and hopes residents aren’t too disappointed that there won’t be a sale.
“We were able to donate all the items to many local organizations, churches and non-profits that are going to see a great benefit and good use from them,” Howard said.