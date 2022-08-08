Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The $1 sale planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Oelwein Community Plaza has been can-celled due to lack of inventory.

Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard reports that all of the items which were being offered to local churches and nonprofit groups/organizations have been distributed.

