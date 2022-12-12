Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50 on Sunday.

It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.

