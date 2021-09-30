Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ingredients:

1 c. dates, pitted (such as Medjool)

1 ½ c. quick oats

½ c. canned puréed pumpkin

½ c. slivered almonds

2 tbsp. pure maple syrup

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

¾ c. chocolate baking chips (if these are vegan, the cookies will be)

1 serving instant coffee powder (that would make a serving of coffee, optional)

(Add ½ c. nut butter of choice for extra protein.)

Directions:

1. Line a storage container with parchment.

2. In a blender or food processor, put instant coffee and maple syrup, cover and blend. Place dates, oats, pumpkin, almonds and nutmeg. (Add nut butter if using.) Cover and process/blend until combined. Stir in baking chips. Roll mixture into 1-inch balls; makes about 18. Put in storage container in layers lined with parchment.

3. Refrigerate sealed up to 5 days.

Nutrition facts

Serving: 1 cookie, 120 calories per serving

Amounts Per Serving

Total Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1.5g (Fat content will increase with nut butter; read label.)Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg,Sodium: 5mg, Total Carbohydrates: 19g, Dietary Fiber: 2g, Total Sugars: 12g, Added Sugars: 5g, Protein: 2g

Source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pumpkin-chocolate-chip-energy-cookies

 
 
 

