Ingredients:
1 c. dates, pitted (such as Medjool)
1 ½ c. quick oats
½ c. canned puréed pumpkin
½ c. slivered almonds
2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
½ tsp. ground nutmeg
¾ c. chocolate baking chips (if these are vegan, the cookies will be)
1 serving instant coffee powder (that would make a serving of coffee, optional)
(Add ½ c. nut butter of choice for extra protein.)
Directions:
1. Line a storage container with parchment.
2. In a blender or food processor, put instant coffee and maple syrup, cover and blend. Place dates, oats, pumpkin, almonds and nutmeg. (Add nut butter if using.) Cover and process/blend until combined. Stir in baking chips. Roll mixture into 1-inch balls; makes about 18. Put in storage container in layers lined with parchment.
3. Refrigerate sealed up to 5 days.
Nutrition facts
Serving: 1 cookie, 120 calories per serving
Amounts Per Serving
Total Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1.5g (Fat content will increase with nut butter; read label.)Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg,Sodium: 5mg, Total Carbohydrates: 19g, Dietary Fiber: 2g, Total Sugars: 12g, Added Sugars: 5g, Protein: 2g