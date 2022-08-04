It’s a cruel irony of summer that just when all the best foods of the year are ripening, all interest in shutting yourself up in the kitchen goes out the window. We’re all happy to hole up over the hot stove with finicky recipes when cold weather hits, but right now, we’d rather be at the pool, at the river, or even just on the couch.
And keeping your house cool is another summer priority that doesn’t always mesh well with turning up the oven. When I was growing up, our home had no air conditioning. Through a delicate and complicated system of box fans in windows drawing the cross breeze through the house, my dad cooled it well enough. But turning on the oven was verboten. So, we relied on the grill and on produce from our garden and ate like kings all summer!
So, here’s the solution to the problem of cooking in the summer: the Oelwein Farmers Market! When you’re eating locally grown summer produce you can get away without cooking and still create amazing dishes. The veggies are crisp, picked at peak ripeness, and their flavor hasn’t leeched away due to being shipped across the country for weeks.
In addition, local foods are grown more naturally, often without chemicals and herbicides, so you can feel good about eating the whole tomato or zucchini without laboriously peeling it to get rid of the contaminated outer skin.
All the foods pictured here are farmers market foods. The best way to eat a lot of what you’ll pick up there is simply straight from the stand — especially the crisp, cool cucumbers — but you don’t need a recipe for that. These recipes are selected for minimal cooking — all you need to do is chop, assemble, and dig in.
The Oelwein Farmers Market is held every Friday from 8-11 a.m. and Monday from 3-6 p.m. beside Orville Christophel Park (the old log cabin).
Adapted from Smitten Kitchen
The first step of this recipe is to essentially make your own croutons. Sometimes I skip it and just use croutons.
1 small French bread or boule, cut into 1-inch cubes (6 cups)
2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cucumber, unpeeled, sliced ½-inch thick
2 bell peppers, cut into 1-inch cubes (I like to use a combination of colors)
½ red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced
about 20 large basil leaves, chopped
3 tablespoons capers, drained
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan. Add the bread and salt; cook over medium heat, tossing frequently, for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned.
For the vinaigrette, whisk together the ingredients.
In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, basil, and capers. Add the bread cubes and toss with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
My husband insists on first removing the tomato skins, and I’m sure he’s right, but I never have and likely never will.
1 lb. tomatoes, peeled, cored and chopped
1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
1 jalapeno, seeds removed, chopped
½ tsp salt, or more to taste
Place all ingredients in food processor and pulse a few times. You’re done!