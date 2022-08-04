Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It’s a cruel irony of summer that just when all the best foods of the year are ripening, all interest in shutting yourself up in the kitchen goes out the window. We’re all happy to hole up over the hot stove with finicky recipes when cold weather hits, but right now, we’d rather be at the pool, at the river, or even just on the couch.

And keeping your house cool is another summer priority that doesn’t always mesh well with turning up the oven. When I was growing up, our home had no air conditioning. Through a delicate and complicated system of box fans in windows drawing the cross breeze through the house, my dad cooled it well enough. But turning on the oven was verboten. So, we relied on the grill and on produce from our garden and ate like kings all summer!

