Oelwein would join Waverly and Iowa Falls in a new Senate District with no incumbent if redistricting maps proposed last week by the Legislative Services Agency are adopted.
None of the incumbents in existing Senate Districts from which the new district pulls live within the proposed borders.
The affected incumbents are Craig Johnson, R-Independence (District 32), Rep. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City (District 27) and Annette Sweeney, R-Buckeye (District 25).
The Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session to consider the maps beginning Oct. 5. If the Legislature rejects the maps, the agency has 35 days to draw new ones. The agency would draw up a third set if rejected again. At that point, legislators could amend the maps.
Here is a breakdown of the proposed Senate districts in Oelwein’s orbit.
THE NEW DISTRICT 27
Design: All of Franklin, Butler and Bremer Counties plus two townships of Fayette (Oran and Jefferson, which includes Oelwein) and one township in Hardin County (Hardin with Iowa Falls) and all of Ackley that is split over Franklin and Hardin Counties.
Takes all of Bremer County from District 32, All of Franklin and part of Butler from District 27, and parts of District 25 (parts of Hardin County).
THE NEW DISTRICT 48
Design: All of Buchanan and Delaware Counties, part of Dubuque County (eight townships) and part of Black Hawk County (three townships Lester, Barclay and Fox).
Legislators affected: Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (District 29); Sen. Craig Jonson, R-Independence (District 32).
Takes part of District 29 (north part of Dubuque County) and part of District 32 (Buchanan County).
THE NEW DISTRICT 50
Design: All of Winneshiek, Allamakee and Clayton Counties and 18 of 20 townships of Fayette County (except Oran and Jefferson).
Legislators affected: Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville (District 28), and Craig Jonson, R-Independence (District 32).
Takes all of District 28, Part of District 32 (part of Fayette County).
Existing Districts
District 32 — Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence — Bremer County, Fayette County (Banks, Center, Fremont, Harlan, Smithfield, Fairfield, Putnam, Scott, Jefferson and Oran Townships), Buchanan County (Fairbank, Hazleton, Buffalo, Madison, Perry, Washington, Byron, Freemont, Westburg, Sumner, Liberty and Jefferson).
Existing District 28 — Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville — All of Allamakee and Clayton Counties, most of Winneshiek (except Fremont, Burr Oak, Orleans, Bluffton, Lincoln and Madison Townships), part of Fayette (Eden, Auburn, Dover, Clermont, Bethel, Windsor, Union, Pleasant Valley, Westfield and Illyra Townships).
Existing District 29 — Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville — (Dubuque and Jackson Counties and part of Jones County).
Existing District 48 — Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan — All of Delaware County, the south part of Buchanan and parts of Linn and Jones County.