Area school leaders and law enforcement reacted with vigilance on Friday because of an anonymous nationwide threat made against schools. Some made public announcements to assuage concerns.
Area schools also remained in session as scheduled.
When the Oelwein school district was made aware of the threat being shared on social media, Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley “immediately” notified Oelwein Police, he said in a Facebook post written yesterday.
Capt. Ron Voshell spoke at the school with Hadley and Jamie Harrings, activities director and high school assistant principal.
“He was extremely gracious with his time in outlining what steps would need to be taken if a credible threat were posted via social media towards the school,” Hadley wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, our school will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.”
No threats had been made against Oelwein Schools, he said.
“Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat,” Hadley added. “Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something so immediate action can be taken. In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call local law enforcement.”
The West Central School District Superintendent Gary Benda also posted a message on his district’s Facebook page.
“Many of you have heard about the TikTok challenge promoting school violence for tomorrow. This is non-specific threat levied against all schools. This same Tik ok challenge has something disruptive scheduled for every month of the school year. At this time, no West Central student has participated in this challenge. Please note our staff and local law enforcement are aware of the challenge. There will be an increased law enforcement presence in our area.
“Our students are and have been exemplary in their handling of Tik Tok. As always, parents are encouraged to talk to students about concerns. Thank you and continue to show Blue Pride. Have a great evening!”
A spokesperson for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it was in communication with schools and had an increased presence throughout the day.