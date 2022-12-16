Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council heard in reports from Police and Public Works on Monday a request to get the word out about no-parking on the street during snow removal.

Police Chief Dakota Drish said, “We’ve addressed several parking violations that are interfering with our city staff’s snow removal.”

