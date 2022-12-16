FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council heard in reports from Police and Public Works on Monday a request to get the word out about no-parking on the street during snow removal.
Police Chief Dakota Drish said, “We’ve addressed several parking violations that are interfering with our city staff’s snow removal.”
Three warnings were issued, and Drish said the department is focusing on record-keeping for warnings.
Drish asked council for verbal permission for a standard operating procedure to issue one warning per snow season.
“After that, it’s just going to be a citation,” Drish said.
Councilman Ron Woods asked if they needed to publicize the no-parking for snow removal.
“It just says ‘(no parking) that could interfere with any snow removal operations,’” Clerk Brittany Fuller said. “If it’s snowing and there needs to be snow cleanup, then it’s a snow emergency, is how our ordinance reads.”
“There’s no declaration that needs to be made, it’s just during snow removal operations. This past one, we knew snow was coming overnight,” Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle said.
“Maybe that is something where we would want to create a standard operating procedure that we would put out that notice on our Facebook page at the beginning of the season,” Drish said.
Councilman Andrew Williams echoed wanting to post a no-parking for snow removal notice at the beginning of the season, like “November.”
“I do appreciate officers for helping get a bit of feelers out there to remind folks we can’t be parking in the way,” Delagardelle said later in his report.
“I just worry about hitting vehicles and causing a liability issue with damage,” Delagardelle said. “It’s hard to see where that wing is, I’ve got a little convex mirror. When it’s dark at night, it’s hard to see the edge of the road … If you don’t go out, there could be another problem with liability; are we doing the right thing?”
“Hopefully word gets out and we can get a little compliance with that,” Delagardelle said.
Fairbank City Code 69.11 Snow Removal, reads: No person shall park, abandon or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area during snow removal operations unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall.
Per City Code 69.12, Snow Routes: The Council may designate certain streets in the City as snow routes. When conditions of snow or ice exist on the traffic surface of a designated snow route, it is unlawful for the driver of a vehicle to impede or block traffic. (Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.236[12])
In City Code 70.06, Impounding Vehicles: A peace officer is hereby authorized to remove, or cause to be removed, a vehicle from a street, public alley, public parking lot or highway to the nearest garage or other place of safety, or to a garage designated or maintained by the City, under the circumstances hereinafter enumerated: ([City Code, citing] Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.236[1]) 3. Snow Removal. When any vehicle is left parked in violation of a ban on parking during snow removal operations.
Per City Code 70.03, Parking Violations: Alternate: The fine for each violation charged under a simple notice of a fine shall be in the amount of $25 for snow removal parking violations[….] If such fine is not paid within 30 days, it shall be increased by $5.