WEST UNION — If you sell booze, you’re going to have to pay, but if not, there’s not going to be a RAGBRAI vendor fee charged by Fayette County.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors met with West Union RAGBRAI Committee Chair Person Matt Marsala and Advisory Committee member Blake Gamm, Monday, May 9, to discuss the upcoming RAGBRAI ride through and stop in West Union on Friday, July 29.
Gamm told the supervisors he checked with some of the counties and overnight towns from the ride in 2017 when it came through the area, about their vendor fees. He said Charles City and Floyd County officials told him that those wanting to sell items in unincorporated areas were instructed to obtain vendor permits from the city, or Charles City
as the case was then.
In Allamakee County, he said they had the same
policy, instructing the vendors to go to Waukon
for permits, which were $1,000 at the time.
Gamm went on to say that the RAGBRAI marketing director told him that counties typically charge the same as the overnight towns. Hawkeye, not an overnight town but will be a pass-through town, is charging $250 for a vendor fee, $150 for a non-profit vendor, according to Gamm.
In West Union the vendor fee is $700, $300 for non-profit.
It was expressed by the supervisors that anybody other than those selling alcoholic beverages, “we’re not going to touch,” so they can sell lemonade, pies, whatever.
“If a church group want to set up a stand selling pies or cookies, I say go for it. I’m not going to be a dictator. This is a free society. As a host town, you can do whatever you want,” Supervisor Chair Jeanine Tellin told Marsala and Gamm.
“I would like to know what vendors there will be outside the city so we can trace them back if we have to,” Gamm said.
“Who will police it?” Supervisor Janell Bradley questioned the two about rural vendors. RAGBRAI should do it, not us,” she continued to say.
“We don’t want county insurance tied into anything,” Tellin also pointed out.
It was pointed out that anyone selling alcoholic beverages will have to follow the state laws concerning that.
The supervisors approved a policy that would require anyone seeking a temporary alcohol-selling license to sell during RAGBRAI, to have to file by June 1 with the Board of Adjustment for a special use-zoning permit. They will also be required to pay a $150 fee. The applications have to be published in the newspaper prior to final approval.
So far, Backpocket Brewing out of Coralville, has been the only applicant, requesting a five-day beer permit to set up on the Jeff Bunn residence along County Road C14 on Friday, July 29.
The supervisors also had questions concerning the shut down of city streets, wondering how employees would be able to come to work on July 29 if it were required or if they chose to. The supervisors have already decided to close the courthouse for the day to the public.
Marsala said the streets around the courthouse would be shut down after 5 p.m., Thursday, July 28, in order for all of the vendors to set up and get the stages and other things ready for the next day.
He said there will be shuttles available to take people to and from the area.
“Official vehicles will be coming and going from the area because that’s where our command center will be located,” Gamm explained, noting that some of the county road department workers could park at the county shop, a few blocks away.
“This could end up costing us a lot of money if we don’t have any employees coming in that day,” Tellin said.
“It’s one day in 17 years,” Gamm said, referring to the last time RAGBRAI stopped in 2015.