Nominate STEM teacher for state award
DES MOINES – Nominations for the Iowa STEM Teacher award will be accepted through Oct. 10.
The award recognizes one full-time, licensed PreK-12 teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions whose passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) motivates their students to develop a lifelong interest in STEM fields — both in and out of the classroom.
Any individual can nominate a teacher by visiting
iowastem.org/ teacheraward-application and completing the nomination form by Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 11:59 p.m. After nominations, eligible educators will fill out an application for review by a panel of judges. The six selected recipients, to be announced early next year, will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.