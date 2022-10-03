Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa women play a vital role in all phases of the state’s agricultural economy.

Women in Iowa have always played a vital role in the state’s agricultural identity and economy, a tradition that continues to the present day.

In an effort to recognize the ongoing importance of women in Iowa agriculture, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Ag Leadership Conference recently announced they are seeking nominees for their Women Impacting Agriculture award. The winners of this honor are scheduled to be recognized during the upcoming Women in Ag Leadership Conference, slated to take place Nov. 29-30.

