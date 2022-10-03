Women in Iowa have always played a vital role in the state’s agricultural identity and economy, a tradition that continues to the present day.
In an effort to recognize the ongoing importance of women in Iowa agriculture, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Ag Leadership Conference recently announced they are seeking nominees for their Women Impacting Agriculture award. The winners of this honor are scheduled to be recognized during the upcoming Women in Ag Leadership Conference, slated to take place Nov. 29-30.
Women from throughout Iowa agriculture, whether they be farm owners, managers, or employees, working on farms, in agricultural businesses, or other organizations (such as local agribusinesses and cooperatives) are eligible to be nominated.
Nominees, however, must have a link to ISU or its Extension and Outreach, whether as an Iowa State University alum, as a volunteer through the organization, or having participated in extension programs. Nominees must also be willing to attend the November conference, be photographed and videotaped, and have their image and stories appear in print and in online channels. Extension staff are ineligible for nomination.
“The goal of the award is to honor women who are making positive changes in Iowa agriculture,” said Madeline Schultz, Women in Ag program manager with ISU Extension and Outreach.
More specifically, the award aims “to honor, recognize and highlight ‘Women Impacting Agriculture’ who are making positive changes and creating a more sustainable Iowa by improving economic resiliency and stability; conserving natural resources; and being influential agricultural leaders, family members and community volunteers.”
Those selected for the honor will be given a personalized gift along with a cash award and registration to the upcoming conference.