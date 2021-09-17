There are still details — such as a project budget and a fundraising campaign — to be worked out, but the effort is underway to make an events center out of a historic building on the south end of downtown Oelwein.
Members of the committee that has been researching options to replace the deteriorating Oelwein Plaza, announced this week that Bill Lincoln has accepted an offer to sell the T.N. Carnell building to the nonprofit corporation being formed to own and operate a new Oelwein events center.
Jim Kullmer, president of Community Bank of Oelwein, and Deb Howard, executive director of Oelwein Chamber and Development, announced the pending sale and fundraising campaign during a Business After 5 event at the bank.
“The exciting thing about the building is it’s 10,000 square feet per level — so 10,000 upstairs, 10,000 main level and 10,000 in the basement,” said Kullmer, who has led the committee. “There is so much we can do with it. It’s a wide open space upstairs.”
The plans for converting the building at 137 South Frederick into an events center are still in development, but Kullmer talked about concepts.
“The top floor would be for large events weddings banquets etc. able to seat 450 people. The downstairs would be converted to meeting rooms, a bar area, maybe like a bride and groom suite for weddings and stuff like that. We got enough space. There’s all kinds of possibilities. We’re really excited about it.”
Howard agreed, “It’s just got so many possibilities and I think it’s just going to be phenomenal when we’re done.”
The committee is working toward establishing a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, so donations will be tax deductible. Once final budget numbers and plans are figured out, a fundraising campaign will begin, Kullmer said.
“We’re hoping the community all comes together and helps make this a reality,” Howard said.
Kullmer also announced that Community Bank of Oelwein is pledging $50,000 in seed money to get the project started and then $200,000 in matching funds to help along the fundraising campaign.
Construction is expected to begin in January 2022 and be completed by December.
“We’ve done some preliminary work as far as having engineers come in to look at it, architects starting to work on it,” Kullmer said. “The thing we are kind of looking at — these are rough numbers so don’t hold me to it — we’re guesstimating, a budget ... around $2 million to convert this thing to an event center.”
Along with Kullmer and Howard, the exploratory committee included Oelwein Fidelity Bank and Trust Oelwein-area Market President Kent Nelson, Community Bank of Oelwein Vice President Sarah Lewis and Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn. They expected to be the initial board for the nonprofit.
The Oelwein Plaza’s conditions prompted the committee’s creation.
“The Plaza, that has been a great asset to our community, it’s getting to the point where it’s just not going to last much longer,” Kullmer told those gathered for Business After 5. “There are structural issues. The parking lot is over the waterway and it’s deteriorating. The building is not going to be safe for very much longer.”
They began to look into replacement options.
“When we started the idea of doing an event center, we wanted to make sure that we covered all of our bases and explored all of our options,” said Howard. “So, we toured several local or nearby local as far as Cedar Rapids, Waucoma, Waterloo — we toured other facilities to see what amenities they had, and what was a good thing to have, and what they wish they had done. So we have learned a lot through this process.
“When we weighed out our options, we (discovered we) can do this facility for about half of what a new facility would be,” she added.
The possibility of another private business going into the building when Dollar General leaves for its new location down the street is low at this time, Howard said.
“To find somebody that would go into this building and occupy it and have a nice business in town right now is pretty slim to find that person,” she said. “So rather than to build a new building let’s occupy something that’s historic and been in our downtown forever.”
T.N. Carnall was a mayor and business man in Oelwein, Howard said, making the building “pretty historic.”
“King Implement was probably the most remembered business that was in there,” she added. “And you can see the tractor and truck signs still on that wall on the west side of the building. And I think when they take down the Dollar General sign we are going to see it say ‘King Implement.’ So we are pretty excited we are able to look into this and Bill has been great to work with.”