March 8, 1949 – Jan. 23, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Norman F. Fischels, 73, of Independence, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Independence.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
March 8, 1949 – Jan. 23, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Norman F. Fischels, 73, of Independence, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Independence.
Norman was born on March 8, 1949, in Independence, to Vincent M. and Helen M. (Schmitz) Fischels. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Upon returning, he became a lifelong farmer. Norman married Anne Marie Bogge on June 20, 1981. They had three children. Anne died on Nov. 11, 2001. Norman married Marlys (Burgmann) Wolfensperger on Aug. 18, 2006.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with the Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. and a parish vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.