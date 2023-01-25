Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

March 8, 1949 – Jan. 23, 2023

INDEPENDENCE — Norman F. Fischels, 73, of Independence, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Independence.

