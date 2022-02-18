MFL Mar-Mac knocked off North Fayette Valley, 61-56, in the Class 2A Substate District 9 second round playoff game in Monona Thursday night. Tayler Luzum was the game’s high scorer, dropping in 18 for the TigerHawks. Blake Reichter led NFV in rebounds with 10.
Kaden Stocker led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15. Carver Blietz-Bentien led with nine rebounds.
The Bulldog (18-4) will move on to play the Monticello Panthers (19-3) for the district championship on Wednesday, Feb 22.
The Tigerhawks will lose a handful of seniors to graduation: guard Cael Burrow, guard Ben Miller, Luzum, forward/guard Braeden Kaeppel and forward Wil Miller..