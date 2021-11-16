Seven students from the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) in Oelwein competed in the Iowa Spirit Spectacular held at Carver Hawkeye Area on Oct. 31. Karlee Fuelling, Mackenzie Christian, Elliana Meike, Isabella Weig, Elzsie Fauser, Aryeana Bolender and lzsy Fauser each performed solo dance routines in the competition.
In the 6th to 8th grade Solo Class, Elzie Fauser placed 4th, Weig placed 8th and Meike placed 10th.
In the 10th grade Solo Class, lzsy Fauser placed 5th and Christian placed 6th.
It was a very solid showing by the NIDA students under the guidance and tutelage of Anna Kerns.
The Iowa Spirit Spectacular draws dance teams, cheer teams and dance students from throughout Iowa and the Midwest to compete for awards and showcase their talents. This highly competitive event is judged by the Seniors of the University of Iowa Dance Team and serves as a recruitment tool for the team.