It should scare any free and fair-minded citizen to know how close we are to having a tyrannical dictatorship in America.
Trump and his worshipers want him to be immune from the law, immune from prosecution and immune from the Constitution. They think he is a god. If he’d tell them “the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, few Republican lawmakers would have enough gumption to disagree with him.
I think the attack on the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 ran out of gas before it accomplished what they wanted it to. If they had harmed Democrats, the Trump worshipers would say “he and they did nothing wrong.”
In our own state, Iowa Republicans have made police immune from prosecution and lawsuits, medical personnel immune from high-value claims, and big-rig truckers immune from lawsuits over a certain amount, while also establishing tyrannical control over women’s wombs, given us nanny laws, seat belt laws, possession laws, and tobacco compliance entrapment laws.
Are these what the freedom-loving founders of America intended for us?
We are going down the slippery slope to government tyranny, but we are too dumb, asleep and complacent to know it.
If I was still a Republican, I would only vote for former U.S. Representative Will Hurd for the party’s presidential nomination, because he had enough bravery to tell it like it is about Trump.
Herman Lenz
Sumner