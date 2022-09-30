Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging offers noon meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Oelwein VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave. The meals are available to persons 60 and older by making reservations by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019.
The October menu is as follows:
Parmesan chicken, parsley rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, milk
Potato crusted fish, cheesy whipped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, tartar sauce
Spaghetti casserole, capri vegetable blend, warm lemon cake, milk
Hamburger steak/gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk
Chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, cinnamon sugar cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream
Cranberry chicken, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, milk
Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, chocolate milk
Tater tot casserole, sliced carrots, wheat bread, peach crisp, milk, margarine
Meatloaf/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Tuna noodle casserole, carrots, hot mandarin oranges & pineapple, milk
Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli, cookie, milk
Glazed ham, ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit pie and milk
Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, oreo brownie, milk, mustard