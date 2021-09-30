Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kickin’ it with O-Town, a fundraiser festival to restock fish at Oelwein City Park, will be Saturday, Oct. 2 at O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave. Starting at noon, there will be free inflatables. “3X” pro-wrestling will start at 3:30 p.m. with guest Adam Love of Oelwein. General admission is free, bring lawn chairs. VIP seating is $10 to secure a spot at the store with 90 seats available.

 
 
 

