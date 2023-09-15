O-Town Mania 2023, 330 S. Frederick Ave. begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 with Rugged Pro Wrestling at 2 p.m. (VIP tickets are available). A full day of family fun, bean bag tourney signup 1-1:30, Lea Everly DJ & Karaoke, Balloon Man, bouncy house, snack vendors, live entertainment, Mustangs Unstable car show, eating contest, glow party at dark, fireworks and more.
O-Town Mania 2023 set for Oct. 7
Deb Kunkle
-
- Updated
Deb Kunkle
