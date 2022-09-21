O-Town Mania Rugged Pro Wrestling will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at O-Town Discounts, 330 S. Frederick Ave., featuring live rock music with the “party” starting at 12 p.m. and wrestling at 3 p.m. Bring a chair.
