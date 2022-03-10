Scaffolding went up on the front of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development at 6 S. Frederick on Thursday, in preparation for an exterior renovation project.
According to OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard, original plans were to take the tin paneling off and expose/fix up the original brick beneath it.
“The façade needed to be updated and the back of the building needs some updates, too,” Howard explained. “Old wood is rotted and falling away from old windows, and it all needs fixed.”
However, sometimes the best-laid plans have a hitch to be dealt with before a project can begin. When Brooks Masonry of Strawberry Point started taking the tin siding off, they found out there was no sheeting or anything underneath. The wall goes from the metal siding right to insulation. Due to the cold weather forecast for the weekend, Brooks Masonry will now wait until Monday to start taking off the tin for the comfort of the upstairs tenants.
“That will not help the heating bills to rip off the tin and expose the insulation,” Howard said.
The masonry expert looked behind some of the tin and from what he can see, there is only brick left on the lower half of the building. Howard surmises that damage from the 1968 tornado probably took off the brick on the upper level and it was never replaced, just covered up.
“The whole front will be redone. There’s no brick left on the upper floor, just metal siding against insulation up there. Windows upstairs are leaking and need to be replaced, too,” Howard said of the scope of the project. OCAD bought the building a couple of years ago and remodeled the inside into a welcoming front reception area, director’s office and large conference room on the south half, along with a DOT office for driver’s license renewals, etc. in the north half on the main floor, and storage in the rear to house OCAD’s materials/props/decorations for various events during the year. Last year, a new roof was put on, ceilings were fixed in the four apartments upstairs along with some updating of each one, and secured front and rear entrances, and cameras were added for security. The apartments, all one-bedroom units, are currently occupied.
“OCAD encourages other business owners to fix up their buildings and add to the attraction of the main street and we are doing the same,” Howard said, noting that leading by example can be the best way to convey the vision for the downtown district.
Howard said OCAD does not qualify for the TIF program to help finance a loan for the project, because members of the organization are the ones that score the loan applications that come in.
“Our position does not make us qualified. To pay for this project, we are using money from the sale of Industrial Park ground to a developer,” she said.
The façade will get new brick that Howard says is unlike anything else already in the downtown area. It is called Dakota Commons, a red brick with black infusion, contrasted with off-white distressed bricks for a rustic appearance throughout the design and dark-colored mortar. Stone accent caps will be above the new windows and on windowsills, along with stone lateral strips above the main floor to add interest in the brick design.
“We wanted the look to be unlike any other brick building in the downtown. It’s a combination historic and classic look that I think people will like,” she said.
The project is expected to be completed this spring, weather permitting.