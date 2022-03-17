Birdnow Motor Trade, the local Ford and GM dealership, hosted the March Business After Five for OCAD members and guests on Wednesday. The social time after regular work hours allows local business owners an opportunity to network in a casual setting, while hearing updates and announcements on OCAD projects.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard thanked Jeremy Birdnow and his staff for hosting the event. Birdnow said it was significant that they were hosting the March Business After Five since it has been 20 years since Birdnow purchased the dealership from Keys Motor. He thanked everyone for attending and supporting the business over the past two decades.
Howard touched on several upcoming events that are planned through the OCAD office including the Easter Basket Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 9-11 a.m. at the Community Plaza. She said there are already a couple hundred children registered to take part, so she knows it will be a great turnout. Registration cost is $3 per child and is necessary to take part in the event. Deadline to register is Thursday, March 31 by calling the OCAD office, 283-1105 during business hours. One basket per child and an adult must accompany the child at all times during the hunt.
Another upcoming event will be the Daddy/Daughter Dance. The event is returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Howard stressed that the event is not limited to just dads and their daughters. Uncles, big brothers, grandfathers or a trusted neighbor can be the escort for girls ages preschool through fifth grade. The dance will be held at the Community Plaza Saturday, May 7, 5-6:30 p.m. with the grand march at 4:30. Spectators can attend the grand march for $2 admission but must leave before the dance begins. Tickets for the dance are $10 for escorts and $5 for the girls.
Howard reported the St. Patrick’s Day-after trivia planned for Friday, March 18, has been cancelled due to lack of sign-ups. She said with school spring break going on Friday and Monday, it was no wonder families would want to spend the time doing something fun together. Trivia enthusiasts should watch the OCAD Facebook page for a new trivia night in the future.
Howard talked briefly about some of the business projects going on in the community. She assured folks that although work has not begun yet on the new Kwik Star, the plans are still in place and weather may be a factor in getting started.
The OCAD building at 6 S. Frederick is getting more than a facelift, Howard said, as they are finding the depth of the work is more involved in the old building. The front windows on the second floor will be set back approximately eight inches, as part of the reconstruction before the façade can be put on.
Howard said the Grand Theatre Manager Cindy Kime reported it will take longer to get the flooring completed in the theatre remodel before the new seats can be installed. She is hoping one of the two theatres will be ready in another week.
Howard said OCAD has been approved for the grant to make improvements at Plaza Park, including taking down of the Community Plaza building. She said estimates on repairs and restructuring of the building were close to $2.5 million, and they would still have the same limited space. Howard said they will be closing on the purchase of the old Dollar General building from Bill Lincoln in the coming week and work will begin on mold remediation before they work on creating a new multi-level event center at the location.
Door prizes concluded the evening with a grab bag, golf club, car detailing, and Oelwein Dollars given out. Miss Oelwein Abigail Patrick assisted Howard with the drawings. Winners included Chad Benter, Carol Tousley, Tammy Benter, and Tracy Nelson.