230118_ol_news_cookbook

The tentative dates for Oelwein’s upcoming Sesquicentennial celebration are Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16.

 Image courtesy OCAD

In an effort to foster community spirit in anticipation of this July’s celebration, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) office recently unveiled its effort to create a cookbook, intended to be a compilation of recipe favorites from people throughout the city and area.

“We are trying to get the community involved,” explained OCAD Office Manager Carolyn Spence.

