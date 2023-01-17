In an effort to foster community spirit in anticipation of this July’s celebration, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) office recently unveiled its effort to create a cookbook, intended to be a compilation of recipe favorites from people throughout the city and area.
“We are trying to get the community involved,” explained OCAD Office Manager Carolyn Spence.
In order to contribute to the cookbook, people are invited to go online and share their best recipes, whether it be for a dessert or side-dish, a family favorite or vintage fare.
Only those recipes submitted online will be included, however.
Recipes contributed through May 1 will find their place into the cookbook, which also serves as a fundraiser for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration this summer. Once the online submission deadline has passed, Spence indicated, “we’ll get the books printed up.”
According to the project’s submission website (createmycookbook.com/groups/QgxKRmwbo), among the recipes already contributed have been ones for Eggnog French Toast, English Muffin Breakfast Pizza, and Blueberry Cream Cheese Cookies.
While the cost of the completed cookbooks has yet to be determined, Spence expects them to cost no more than $20, though the final charge will “depend on the number of pages and the binding” selected for the historic volume.
Those interested in having their own Oelwein community cookbook can preorder theirs at the OCAD office, Spence indicated, as copies are expected to be available in advance of the July event. Further updates on when and where these special books will be available will also be provided on social media. “We’ll have the information on our Facebook page,” Spence said.
Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial celebration, tentatively scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16, will include numerous events, though, as Spence explained, the schedule has yet to be finalized.
The cookbook fund-raising project marks the latest effort of those leading the planning for July’s celebration, a team that has been hard at work since at least last fall. “We started meeting in October for this,” Spence described, while indicating that a staunch cohort of “20-25 people” have been consistent contributors as this historic summer draws ever closer.
“We’ve got a pretty good group,” she added, mentioning, as well, that their next meeting will be held Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at the OCAD office. “Anyone is welcome,” she said.
Those with questions about the community cookbook can call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105.