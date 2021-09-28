Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) will sponsor a Halloween Trivia Contest Friday, Oct. 29 at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by trivia rounds at 7 p.m. A costume contest will be held at intermission. Food and a beverage garden will be available.
The entry fee is $10 per person with up to eight persons per team. Persons may call OCAD, 319-283-1105 to register, with registration deadline of Monday, Oct. 25.
Hazardous waste disposal day
Oct. 1 for county residents
A household hazardous waste day will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Fayette County Transfer Station, 10275 Kornhill Rd., Fayette. Fayette County residents may dispose of your hazardous household liquids free of charge.
Hazardous items accepted include gasoline and diesel additives, waxes and polishes, solvents, paints (no latex-house paint), lacquers and thinners, caustic household cleaners, spot and stain removers and pesticides; no fluorescent tubes, bulbs or batteries.
For additional information contact the Fayette County Transfer Station (563) 425 3037.