The Oelwein Odd Rods annual car show will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Oelwein City Park on the north side.
The show will feature classics of all types from the early years of automobiles to today. There will be muscle cars, pickups, motorcycles, station wagons, convertibles, and maybe even a couple oddities.
Area classic car enthusiasts are invited to bring your favorite and enter it in the show. Cost is $10 per entry and trophies will be awarded at approximately 3 p.m. Contact Paul Ganske, 319-238-0707, for more details on classes.
The public is invited to walk among the shade of the oak trees at the park and check out the vehicles on display this Saturday. Refreshments will be available.