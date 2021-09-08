The Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club seeks members and volunteers to join their club, which meets monthly. They will meet Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. 4-H is open to grade levels K-12; K-3 will be Clover Kids and 4-12 will be 4-H. Parents are encouraged to attend to fill out enrollments and ask questions. If interested but unable to attend, contact a leader: Linny Martinez, 319-269-1035; Missy Cosgriff, 319-284-0584; Amanda Phillips, 319-283-0251; or Michele Kelly, Fayette County Extension youth coordinator, 319-425-3331.
