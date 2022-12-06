Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein grades 6-7 Bands and the 8-12 Concert Band performed winter concerts on Monday.

As for the fifth-grade band, during the Nov. 21 Oelwein School Board meeting, they presented lessons from their new curriculum, “Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician” by Scott Rush and Jeff Scott, which Oelwein Middle School band instructor Melissa Franzen said is moving them through the material more quickly than prior. Fifth-graders showed the board they had played the rhythm on their mouthpieces before assembling their instruments and playing some simple tunes.

