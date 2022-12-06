Oelwein grades 6-7 Bands and the 8-12 Concert Band performed winter concerts on Monday.
As for the fifth-grade band, during the Nov. 21 Oelwein School Board meeting, they presented lessons from their new curriculum, “Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician” by Scott Rush and Jeff Scott, which Oelwein Middle School band instructor Melissa Franzen said is moving them through the material more quickly than prior. Fifth-graders showed the board they had played the rhythm on their mouthpieces before assembling their instruments and playing some simple tunes.
Cohesion is forming in the Oelwein sixth and seventh-grade bands, as shown at Monday’s concert.
Sixth-Grade Band soloists showcased their quarter note skills in such Christmas classics as “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” featuring Chloe Foster and Kallie Copley on baritone; “Jingle Bells,” featuring Luis Pineda on trumpet and Brady Fettkether on tenor saxophone; and “Up on the Housetop” featuring Emma Michels on clarinet, Jaxson Bushaw on alto saxophone and Jacob Fritz on trumpet.
Songs also featured certain sections. “March Supreme” featured the trumpets; “Santa’s Holiday Favorites,” the flutes.
Seventh-Grade Band students displayed what they learned on “Bring Your Drums, Jeanette, Isabella,” an arrangement of a classic French tune (“Bring your Torch...”) featuring the percussion.
“We enjoyed working on this technically difficult song,” said a student emcee — both Ayden Hess and Kysen Kral introduced themselves as such.
Franzen is offering leadership roles for the beginning band students, something which is also done at the high school band level. At the middle school, they have section leaders, student directors, equipment captains, attendance captains, photographers, publicists, a videographer and concert emcees.
The Jazz Ensemble kicked off the Grades 8-12 Band Concert in style with three standard tunes that instructor Cory McBride said would typically be played by a live jazz band, such as in a coffee shop. Members demonstrated attention to detail, and McBride noted some of the musicians had picked up new instruments for the group.
Spirits brightened as the Oelwein Jazz ensemble performed a piece they had arranged per the program, “Jingle Jazz.”
The Concert Band program that followed interspersed solemn holiday music like “African Holy Night,” “With Every Winter’s Breath” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” with peppy Christmas pop like “Christmas Vacation” and the march, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
In addition to overseeing the concert band, marching band, jazz band and pep band, McBride teaches courses in music theory and audio visual technology (Husky Productions). In addition, he composes educational instrumental music and is active in many professional groups.