Though, for many, the summer may be winding down with the resumption of school on the horizon, ample time remains to take one final trip to enjoy the freedoms of the season—or, in the case of Hiawatha’s Tim Mansheim and his family, two final trips.
“We are going to visit some family near La Crosse, Wisconsin,” Mansheim told the Daily Register Wednesday morning while refueling at Casey’s in Oelwein. “We are just passing through.”
Mansheim, who was traveling with his wife, son of four and six-year-old daughter, indicated that his one school-aged child, unlike many of her peers, harbored no mixed feelings regarding the approaching start of the new academic year.
“She loves school,” he said, of his daughter, who attends St. Pius Elementary in Cedar Rapids, and her feelings about the impending red-letter day.
As for the season, more generally, Mansheim noted it has progressed well for them, with much more to come, including another excursion in early September to compliment Wednesday’s family visit to La Crosse.
“Summer’s been going pretty well,” he said, while noting, of his remaining objectives for the season, “Nothing too big. We are planning to visit Chicago right after school starts, Labor Day weekend.”
The case was similar back home, as well, as he mentioned just a few leftover or in-progress tasks that remained on the family’s seasonal agenda.
“We are just doing some projects around the house. Getting things organized, a few projects outside, some little stuff,” he explained. “Nothing too big.”
The family’s passage through Oelwein Wednesday, meanwhile, was not unique, he said, given its location between their home near Cedar Rapids and their extended family.
“We come through pretty often,” he detailed. “My wife is from northeast Iowa. She’s from Fort Atkinson, outside of Decorah, so we come through here pretty often.”
Though a relatively frequent Hub City visitor, Mansheim said his experience with Oelwein has nonetheless remained limited, though his impressions of the city have given it a definite appeal.
“We haven’t done a whole lot here, but, it’s kind of an older town, and I like some of the old houses and some of the old neighborhoods,” he described. “It’s kind of neat to see those.
“I am from Burlington, Iowa, originally,” he continued. “Burlington is kind of the same way; it’s got some older buildings, some abandoned buildings, but I like the old houses and the needled architecture.”
Returning to the family’s Wednesday itinerary, Mansheim concluded by expressing his hopes for the day’s travels and their La Crosse visit, as similar opportunities to roam are likely to diminish just as the month of August, itself, further fades.
“We are meeting up with my wife’s family there, and going to spend the day,” he shared. “Nothing really long. We’ll stay the night. It should be a good trip.”