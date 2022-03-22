The Oelwein Area Historical Society is planning two upcoming fundraisers.
The first one is a Soup & Pie Supper on Thursday, April 7, 4:30-6 p.m. On the menu is ham/bean soup, chicken noodle, cornbread, and homemade pie. A free will donation will be accepted.
The second will be a garage sale, with a silent auction, and food stand this summer. Persons should watch the newspaper for more details. Donations that are new, or clean and in good condition will be accepted, but no clothing please. Anyone with questions, call Donna at 319-283-2135 or Virginia at 319-283-0786.
Finally, the historical society is seeking donations of materials, funds, or labor to renovate the “Blacksmith Shop” on the grounds. The group is also seeking a small, 10x12 building in which to store a lawnmower and tools. The Oelwein Area Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
The historical society would like to thank everyone for all the support that has been given. This museum is a way to save Oelwein’s history for future generations. For anyone interested, the society’s meetings are on the last Tuesday each month. Everyone is welcome to join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Did you know?... Oelwein had a frypan factory!