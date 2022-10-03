Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Penny Campaign Award

Ms Trixie Reed, 2nd grade teacher at Wings Park Elementary, was the. recipient of the 2021 Penny Campaign. She received the award from United Way Board Member Jeremy Lockard at a recent assembly at the school.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Oelwein Schools elementary teacher Trixie Reed was honored with the 2021 Penny Campaign Award for her class raising the most change — $368.06 — of the elementary classrooms. Grades pre-K through 4th in the elementary schools raised a combined $2,701.93, last year.

The annual Penny Campaign is an optional fundraiser held at the elementary level and gives young students an opportunity to share in the giving spirit of United Way by contributing pennies and small change if they wish. It is just one of several local United Way fundraising events held throughout the campaign season, which generally runs from September through the end of the year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos