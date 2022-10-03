Oelwein Schools elementary teacher Trixie Reed was honored with the 2021 Penny Campaign Award for her class raising the most change — $368.06 — of the elementary classrooms. Grades pre-K through 4th in the elementary schools raised a combined $2,701.93, last year.
The annual Penny Campaign is an optional fundraiser held at the elementary level and gives young students an opportunity to share in the giving spirit of United Way by contributing pennies and small change if they wish. It is just one of several local United Way fundraising events held throughout the campaign season, which generally runs from September through the end of the year.
Local events include bowling (held last fall and spring), the penny campaign at the schools, the Party in the Park beverage garden, Fall Fling corn hole held Sept. 24, and Restaurant Days (a traveling United Way donation jar) with dates to be announced.
This year, Oelwein Area United Way has set its goal of $60,000, to support the following eight agencies that provide services which help citizens and their families: The Plentiful Pantry, Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth and Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Parent Share and Support, Puppet Pals, The Riverview Center and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.
For more than 60 years, Oelwein Area United Way has been supporting people and agencies that provide services to help area citizens and families. That support is made possible through the generosity of those that live and work in the community.
Anyone can make a contribution to United Way by personal check or through their employer via paycheck deduction where available. The 2022 United Way campaign has begun and continues through the end of the year. Contributions can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, PO Box 547, 32 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, IA 50662, or dropped off at the Century 21 Signature Real Estate office (former pharmacy), 32 S. Frederick, downtown.