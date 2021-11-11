Sacrifice and humility. Those were the underlying messages that Quasqueton native Lt. Col Randall Stanford told Oelwein High and Middle School students to listen for in his address during the Veterans Day Program Thursday.
Stanford asked every veteran in the packed Williams Center for the Arts to stand and thanked them for their service and sacrifice. As introduced by OHS Principal Tim Hadley, Stanford spent four years in the infantry and commands a National Guard Recruiting Battalion.
“When I think about veterans, the first thing that comes to my mind is sacrifice,” Stanford said, recalled a photo of his grandpa and all seven siblings at his great-grandma’s house.
“Two of my grandpa’s brothers were drafted to be professional baseball players. My grandpa had a full scholarship to go play baseball at the University of Iowa,” Stanford said.
“They gave up their dreams of playing baseball and all that stuff to go serve our country. That’s weighed on me my whole life. I remember looking at those pictures and thinking ‘I want to do that,’” he said.
“When I was your age, I didn’t really understand that sacrifice, I didn’t know what it meant. My grandpa and his siblings, they never talked about it,” he said.
“They didn’t want any recognition, any credit, they did what needed to be done without being asked … and they came home and carried on with their lives.
“I have a ton of respect for that, and I think it’s something that we’re missing some days,” Stanford said.
“Veterans are the 1%, the 1% that volunteer to leave home, they leave their families, their warm beds, the internet, fast food, every comfort, they leave behind to sustain our way of life we enjoy here in America. The older I get, the longer I serve, the better I understand that sacrifice.
“That sacrifice could range from one year or one month away, or it could be the ultimate sacrifice of giving your life for your country. There’s no too small or too big, they all sacrificed no matter where they serve or what they did.
Veterans “are everyone,” he said, listing various professions.
“We were all kids who volunteered to defend our life and freedom that we enjoy in this great nation.
“We come from poor families, rich families, all walks of life, every area of our country.
“Veterans are normal people just like you,” he said.
“They might carry some baggage, they might have seen some things or done some things that they prefer never to talk about,” Stanford said.
“They might be a hero, or they might have been a cook, they might have done paperwork to process awards.
“It doesn’t matter.
“You might never know it because they never talk about it, they don’t want any credit. But they did it for you and our way of life, and they expect nothing in return.
“I think that’s why veterans get their own day. If we want it or not,” he said. Personally he said he doesn’t want it, but he accepts it gracefully.
He just wants to fill the shoes of those before him.
“Fill the shoes of my grandfather and his brothers and sisters. I want to make sure my kids and their kids and your kids can live free and enjoy the same freedoms that we enjoy today,” he said.
He thanked employers and families who let veterans serve, echoing “Chaplain Hadley,” who gave the welcome.
“We don’t serve alone. We cannot do what we do without employers letting us go, without families holding down the home front while we’re gone. From a day, a week or a month to a year.
“Back in the Greatest Generation, they left for two or three years and everything carried on back here. I’m just trying to live up to that” — composing himself — “level.”
“Military service isn’t for everyone,” Stanford said.
“If that’s not your peace, I would encourage you to find a way you can serve, can sacrifice, can do something for somebody else. Whether it’s your time, your energy, your money, your brain. How can you help your state and nation be a better place than it is today?”
Hadley then presented Stanford, a decorated serviceman, with a plaque.
“Sir I know you’ve received a lot of awards, lots of plaques, however, this one is extra special, here’s why,” Hadley said.
“This was made by a veteran, a man in the Oelwein Community School District, Mr. Jesse Dinsdale,” an Operation Iraqi Freedom soldier.
“So from veterans, to a veteran, thank you for all you do and for encouraging us to serve today,” Hadley said.
Next up was another veteran, OMS teacher Chet Reagan, a Navy corpsman during Operation Desert Shield/Storm, who played a country song that was written in response to actions that led to what some have called the second gulf war.
“The freedoms that we enjoy are not secured in the U.S. Senate, not the House of Representatives, not the White House, they’re secured by veterans — active duty, reserve; their families,” Reagan said.
“Despite what you see, students, on the news feed, on the news, on your TikTok feed, Snapchat and all that, it’s still OK to be patriotic and to serve your country.
“This song was was written as a response to 9/11, which the anniversary was this year, 20 years, and we depended on our military to maybe settle a little score, of a sneak attack on the United States,” Reagan told the students.
He sang “‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,’” which the overhead projector slide behind him said was “written and made famous by Toby Keith, made famous-er by Mr. Reagan.”
If he made them laugh, Mr. Reagan told students, they would have to sing along.
Other selections on the program included “The Star-Spangled Banner” by F. Scott Key and “Thank You, Soldiers” by Michael and Angela Souders, both sung by the OHS Concert Choir; the OHS (Concert) Band performed “Armed Forces Salute” (various, including “US Air Force” by Robert Crawford, assignee Carl Fischer LLC) and “Taps” by Oliver Wilcox Norton.