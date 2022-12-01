Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein School District band students will present concerts on the evening of Monday, Dec. 5. Oelwein Band grades 6-7 will be performing at 6 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium. Oelwein Band grades 8-12 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for Arts, in back of the high school.

