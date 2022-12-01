Oelwein School District band students will present concerts on the evening of Monday, Dec. 5. Oelwein Band grades 6-7 will be performing at 6 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium. Oelwein Band grades 8-12 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center for Arts, in back of the high school.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
20°
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage: 48%
- Wind: 27 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:30 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:31 PM
Today
Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tonight
Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.