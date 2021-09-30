The city of Oelwein Public Works Department employees will conduct its biannual hydrant flushing Oct. 4-7 in the four quadrants of town. The flushing schedule for each quadrant is as follows.
Monday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Oct. 5
NW: From 13th Avenue to the viaduct and south of Second Street from Fourth Avenue to North Frederick. This includes residents of 2nd Street.
NE: South of Third Street from North Frederick to Third Avenue and west of Third Avenue from Third Street to East Charles. This does not include residents along Third Street but does include residents along Third Avenue.
SE: West of Third Avenue from East Charles to Highway 281. This does include residents along Third Avenue.
SW: All areas
Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 7
NW: North of Second Street from Great Western to North Frederick. This does not include residents along Second Street.
NE: North of Third Street from North Frederick to Outer Road and east of Third Avenue from East Charles to Ninth Street. This does include residents along Third Street but does not include residents along Third Avenue.
SE: East of Third Avenue from East Charles to Seventh Street. This does not include residents along Third Avenue.
Flushing will begin each day at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m.
Residents are asked not to wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in the water.
Residents then should check both their hot and cold water before washing clothes to see if the water quality has returned to normal.