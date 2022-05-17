By MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
Fees for the 2022-23 school year met with Oelwein School Board approval by a 5-0 vote on Monday, as presented. Ages 55 and up who attend activities will see a reduced-rate single activity pass. Fees rose, however, for driver’s education, preschool and lunch.
Director Bob Kalb was absent.
For ages 55 and up, a single adult activity pass was added, for $50. That’s $20 lower than the adult single pass, which is $70, according to the fee schedule in the board agenda packet, which says it is as “board approved May 16.”
Superintendent Josh Ehn said the recommendation also includes an increase to driver’s education from $350 to $400, according to Monday meeting minutes. For qualifying meal applicants, the driver’s ed “reduced” column rate is $200, per the fee schedule.
Oelwein Schools preschool fees increased to $192 a month, for students attending a full day, four times a week. Reduced preschool, for qualifying meal applicants, will be $120 a month.
Four-year-old preschool prices are based on $4 an hour, times three hours a day, times four days a week, times four weeks a month, according to the fee schedule. The state pays for a half-day preschool, so this is offered at no charge, according to Daily Register archives.
Full-day preschool rates were previously set at the Aug. 16 school board meeting, archives state. Full-day attendance four days a week was then set at $120 per month. Reduced preschool rates set in August were $60 a month for qualifying meal applicants.
Lunch prices rose a nickel to $3.15 — excluding reduced lunches, which have a state-set price of 40 cents for qualifying meal applicants. Breakfast is $2.15 — reduced are 30 cents for qualifying applicants.