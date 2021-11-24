For many years, the Oelwein Bowling Association has celebrated the week of Veteran’s Day by conducting a 50/50 fundraiser. Every league participates in a 50/50 raffle with half the money going to a lucky winner and the other half going to local veteran organizations.
This year the patriotic tradition continued and the various daily and nightly leagues that gather at Viper Lanes in Oelwein contributed a generous amount of money to support local veterans’ families.
The VFW and the American Legion were both recipients of the bowlers’ monetary kindness this year and were presented a contribution to their representative on behalf of Oelwein veterans.