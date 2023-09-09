WEST UNION — First place with 44 points, besting 14 other teams.
The Oelwein boys cross country team delivered unequivocally strong performances to win the 2023 Bob Scott Memorial Invitational outright on Sept. 7 at North Fayette Valley High School in West Union.
Huskies head coach Jason Gearhart trumpeted their tenacity.
“Our boys won a 15 team meet — which is very difficult to accomplish,” Gearhart said.
Connall Sauser, a junior, won the individual championship in 16 minutes, 57.42 seconds. The four more Huskies rounding out the team score all finished in the top 15, earning medals. Caleb Schunk, a junior, clocked a 17:38.37 for fifth (5 team points) and senior Ben Driscoll ran it in 17:46.47 for 10th; sophomores Gabe Driscroll (18:32.29 for 13th) and Keshaun Williams (18:47.12 for 15th) were also medalists.
“Caleb, Gabe and Keshaun ran terrific — they keep getting better and gaining more and more confidence,” Gearhart said.
“Elijah King continues to run very well — finishing under 20 minutes on a challenging, very hilly course. Our boys just need to keep getting a little better each week.”
The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys placed fourth overall with 133 points, with Tate Rochford leading scoring at 19:10.32 for 19th place.
The North Fayette Valley boys placed ninth at home, with Peyton Elliot leading scoring at 19:58.98 in 37th.
Heading into the West Union meet in rankings out last Tuesday, the Oelwein Husky boys were ranked no. 8 in Class 2A by Iowa Run Jump Throw. Individually in this class, Conall Sauser was no. 6 and Benjamin Driscoll, no. 25.
GIRLS
Oelwein’s girls finished 10th out of 15 teams. Freshman Ashlynn Sauser finished in eighth place (8 team points) in 20 minutes, 54.84 seconds, and was coming off a strong performance at Linn Mar, head coach Gearhart said.
Seniors Rachel Rulapaugh (20:54.84, at 50), Alexa Berryman (20:54.84, at 57), Libby Gearhart (20:54.84, at 58); freshman Khloie Martin (20:54.84, at 60) and junior Claire Prouty (20:54.84, at 84) all ran season best times, Gearhart noted.
“We are getting better — however we need to take a larger leap forward in the next couple of weeks to become more competitive as a team,” coach Gearhart said.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls placed third that day with 98 team points with Hillary Trainor speeding to first individually (18:36.12) and Rylee Shonka (21:41.84) finishing 14th.
The North Fayette Valley girls finished fourth at home with 152 overall, led by Braelyn Meyer’s 21:51.33 and 16 team points, 17th overall.
Up next, both Oelwein teams are looking forward to a large meet of more than 25 teams as they travel east on Hwy. 3 to Starmont on Tuesday.