Rain or shine Oelwein citizens were determined to show their pride!
At exactly 9 a.m., a tractor rounded the corner into the parking lot which would serve as the staging area for the Oelwein Celebration parade. Throughout that hour the rain only continued to come.
That rain didn’t stop anyone. The parking lot began to fill with floats, tractors and other business vehicles.
While children ran around playing in the rain, people stood around each other sharing a laugh about the weather while admiring the floats and other vehicles as they pulled into the staging area.
Two of the first tractors into the staging area were two owned by Ronnie Mauser. Mauser came out to show his pride and make memories with his grandkids. Mauser and his grandkids would be riding a 1937 John Deere A which was initially been his brother's tractor restored to its original green beauty and given a second chance.
Another float in the staging area that was hard to miss, not only because of its decor, but the mission it stood for was the Full Circle Services Inc. float. Nina Brickman was one of the main coordinators of this float.
Full Circle Services serves people with disabilities.
“What you see here is our folks walking around here celebrating the farm, country-type theme and embracing the beauty of Iowa even though it is raining right now, said Brickman. “But folks are pumped, it is so important that the people we serve are represented in the community because they are a huge part of it, they are taxpayers and a lot of them have jobs here. They just want to be a part of the community.”
Despite the rain, a large crowd surrounded the float.
“At the end of the day this is all about celebrating the community, celebrating the people we serve,” said Brickman.
At 10 a.m. the parade route was packed with onlookers and children ready to grab candy and celebrate.
Spectator Jessi Woodward was quick to explain that her family doesn't miss this parade, ever.
“We come every year,” said Woodward. “[My boy] is 17 so I guess I've been coming since he was little.”
Woodward also mentioned how she had never seen so much candy being thrown at any of the other previous parades.
When the last tractor passed, and the final Tootsie Roll was picked up off the street, parents packed up their lawn chairs and kids counted their bounties of candy.
Some returned home, while others continued to the park for more live music, and other festivities showcasing their fellow community members and showing love to the place they call home.