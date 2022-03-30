The Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc. met at the Plaza for their meeting. The group is now meeting every two weeks. There are only 65 days until the celebration on June 3, 4, 5.
The committee discussed many things and will need a host of volunteers to pull it off. The minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s reports were read and approved. Posters made by Celebration president Kimberly Pont were viewed and approved. Bands were discussed and it was noted there will be bands playing every day of the celebration.
This celebration takes lots of people and funding to make it a success. So, if you feel inclined to do so, just donate or volunteer; any amount of time or contribution is greatly appreciated. Persons are encouraged to go to Oelwein Celebrations on Facebook and like the page. Many things are on there.
Jason Hoveland of the Oelwein Fire Department attended the meeting and explained about a pancake, sausage and eggs breakfast that will be held at the fire station on Sunday morning, June 5, 7 a.m. to noon.
Some of the committee planned to attend the Oelwein City Council meeting on Monday night where agenda items include requests for funding and an area to host a circus that may be coming to town.
Residents, clubs, organizations and businesses are encouraged to be thinking of a float or entry for the parade that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Line up is at 9 a.m. Contact Anthony Ricchio, vice president, at 319-509-0510, if you have an entry that could possibly win a prize of money. There will be a $10 entry fee, if you feel you have a winning entry.
There are many things planned this year. What used to be a one-day celebration, has grown into three days. Bingo, games and things for children, duck race, worship service, Riley Talent Show, vendors, crafts, opening ceremony and flag raising, car show, dunk tank, bags, wrestling, music, you name it.
Persons are asked to come to the next meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Community Plaza, as volunteers and donations are needed. The committee is Kimberly Pont, Anthony Ricchio, Deb Ameling, Barbara Rundle, Shawn Ster, Shawn Bentley, Collin Ricchio, Matt Nelson, Mike Perez, and Eric Stanek. Donations can be sent to OCRI, PO Box 44, Oelwein Iowa 50662.