The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. held its April meeting at the Plaza at 5 p.m. with Kimberly Pont presiding. Other members present were Anthony Ricchio, vice president, Deb Ameling, treasurer, Barbara Rundle, secretary, and other board members. The treasurer’s report and minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.
Lynette Fuller from 97.7, KCRR radio station, and Trent Lamphier, coordinator of the two-day bags tournament, were present to inform the group of their involvement in this year’s Oelwein Celebration, June 3-5. Bev Hansen, volunteer was also present.
Posters were looked over and discussed. Persons are encouraged to go to Facebook, OELWEIN CELEBRATIONS, INC. for more information. Much updated news is on this site and a timeline will also be found there.
The lineup for the parade on Saturday, June 4, starts at 9 a.m. in the north city parking lot behind Ace Hardware with parade beginning at 10. Then flag raising at City Park at noon. Winners of the Oelwein 4th graders’ essay contest will read their essays. Vendors, bands, beer tent, bingo, bags, raffles, worship service, Riley Talent show, wrestling, car show, etc. will be there for all to enjoy throughout the weekend.
Many volunteers are needed for this event to be successful. There is a place on the Facebook page where persons can volunteer your time. The Lions Club will be at the Gate accepting donations and these donations will support the redoing of the airplane at the park. The Grand Marshals for the parade will be announced closer to the event.
Anyone with questions please contact Kimberly Pont at 319-283-0473, or Anthony Ricchio at 319-509-0510. Donations are encouraged and may be sent to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc., Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa, 50662. All contributions are welcome.